Apple’s new ‘Everyday Experiments’ video encourages at-home creativity with iPhone 12

Apple has shared a new “Experiments” video on its YouTube channel, shot on the iPhone 12. Apple’s “Experiments’ videos have become popular over the last several years as a way to showcase iPhone camera features, and today’s new iPhone 12 footage focuses on “Everyday Experiments.”

The video is intended to show experiments you can do at home during the coronavirus pandemic. In total, there are three experiments in today’s video:

00:22 Balloons + Slo-mo

Learn how to create mesmerizing blobs of color with:

Party balloons

Water

Colorful paper

Slo-mo on iPhone 12

01:40 Oil + Water + Macro

See how easy it is to create psychedelic liquid formations using:

Glass bottle

Water

Food dye

Baby oil

Dolby Vision on iPhone 12

03:00 Glow-sticks + Night mode

Or turn night time into your creative canvas and paint with:

Glow sticks

String lights

Tripod

Night mode + Night mode Time-lapse on iPhone 12

“Try these simple experiments yourself, or use them as inspiration to create incredible visuals from the stuff you already have in the cupboard,” Apple says. Check out the video below for more.

