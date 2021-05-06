Video: Apple highlights iPhone 12 camera with new Everyday Experiments: ‘Full Bloom’

Apple’s “Experiments” videos using the iPhone have produced some really neat results over the last few years and now the latest in the series is out with a spring theme: “Full Boom.” Check out the fascinating footage the iPhone 12 was able to capture in the new video below.

We saw some impressive Everyday Experiments last fall shortly after the iPhone 12 lineup launched including “Balloons + Slo-mo, “Oil + Water + Macro,” and “Glow-sticker + Night mode.”

Now Apple is out with the latest installment that it commissioned the media company Incite to create titled Everyday Experiments: Full Bloom.

Celebrate spring’s colors, life, and growth with iPhone 12.

The 3-minute video highlights some really sharp shots and includes behind-the-scenes commentary and footage of how they did it all with stop motion, slo-mo, and time-lapse.

And here the other Experiments videos Apple has released over the years:

