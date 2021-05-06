Video: Apple highlights iPhone 12 camera with new Everyday Experiments: ‘Full Bloom’

- May. 6th 2021 9:57 am PT

0

Apple’s “Experiments” videos using the iPhone have produced some really neat results over the last few years and now the latest in the series is out with a spring theme: “Full Boom.” Check out the fascinating footage the iPhone 12 was able to capture in the new video below.

We saw some impressive Everyday Experiments last fall shortly after the iPhone 12 lineup launched including “Balloons + Slo-mo, “Oil + Water + Macro,” and “Glow-sticker + Night mode.”

Now Apple is out with the latest installment that it commissioned the media company Incite to create titled Everyday Experiments: Full Bloom.

Celebrate spring’s colors, life, and growth with iPhone 12.

The 3-minute video highlights some really sharp shots and includes behind-the-scenes commentary and footage of how they did it all with stop motion, slo-mo, and time-lapse.

And here the other Experiments videos Apple has released over the years:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 includes 5G speed, an A14 Bionic chip, an edge-to-edge OLED display, and it comes in multiple color options starting at $699.
shot on iphone

shot on iphone

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12