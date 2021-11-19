iFixit shows Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods 3 teardown comparison [Video]

- Nov. 19th 2021 1:22 pm PT

We got a look inside Apple’s new AirPods 3 earlier this month from iFixit, and now it’s given us a look at how the new Beats Fit Pro compare when it comes to design, manufacturing, and repairability.

iFixit shared the new teardown comparison between the AirPods 3 and Beats Fit Pro in a six-minute YouTube video today.

Both earphones are difficult to open and even if you do, the batteries are near impossible to replace. iFixit also notes the earphones are not designed to be put back together once they’ve been cracked open.

No real surprise but iFixit gives both AirPods 3 and the Bets Fit Pro a 0 out of 10 for repairability. Interestingly, there is one company out there called PodSwap that has figured out how to replace AirPods earphone batteries. Hopefully, we’ll see PodSwap expand to start replacing batteries for Beats and other earphones as well.

Check out the full look inside these latest fully wireless earphones below:

