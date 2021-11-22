Apple Black Friday event offers $50-$200 gift cards with eligible iPhone, AirPods, iPad and Mac purchases

Apple today unveiled its Black Friday – Cyber Monday shopping event for 2021. Similar to previous years, Apple will be giving away gift cards with eligible purchases of iPhones, AirPods, Mac and iPad models.

The Apple Store offers run from November 26 through November 29. As usual, Apple’s Black Friday offer don’t beat out what you can get from third-party sellers this week. Check out 9to5Toys for the best deals.

The biggest catch with Apple’s Black Friday deals is that it is very selective as to what products it is available for, and the amounts aren’t ginormous. For instance, a $50 gift card with an Apple Watch SE isn’t that appealing when Amazon is currently selling the same watch for $219, a $60 discount.

For instance, Apple does not have any deals on the latest-generation iPhone 13 lineup. Instead, customers purchasing a new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone SE can get a $50 gift card. $50 gift card is also available with purchases of Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 3 or an Apple TV box.

A $100 Apple Gift Card is available with the purchase of an iPad Pro, or a MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro or Mac mini. The iMac 27-inch comes with a $200 gift card, perhaps as additional compensation for buying the last of Apple’s Intel Mac offerings.

AirPods (2nd and 3rd-gen), AirPods Pro and AirPods Max qualify for up to a $75 gift card. Presumably, $75 will only be offered on the most expensive AirPods Max purchase. Beats Studio 3, Solo 4 and other models also qualify for a $50 gift card.

Note that the gift card money can only be used on your next purchase with Apple, and so can’t be used as a direct discount on your product purchase.

