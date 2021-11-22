Apple planning to team up with third-party to operate Self Service Repair parts and tools store

Apple last week announced a new Self Service Repair program that will allow customers to access parts and documentation necessary to complete common iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 repairs at home. Apple is planning to roll out the program in the United States in early 2022, and ahead of that launch, additional details of the program have now emerged.

While Apple’s announcement of the Self Service Repair program last week was sparse on the details, an internal memo obtained by MacRumors offers a few tidbits that weren’t previously known.

Unsurprisingly, the memo confirms that Apple will make documentation and repair manuals available on the Apple Support website. This is where Apple currently houses details about troubleshooting, so it makes sense to also put documentation about repairs here as well.

Secondly, and perhaps more interestingly, the memo suggests that Apple will team up with an unspecified third-party to operate the online parts store. This is similar to what Apple does for existing Apple Authorized Service Providers ordering parts and tools, so it seems like Apple is planning to extend this system to also support individuals looking to buy iPhone parts and tools.

At launch, the Self Service Repair program will allow users to complete common iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 repairs on their own. This will include things like battery swaps, camera replacements, and screen replacements. In the future, Apple promises to expand the program to cover M1 Macs as well as additional iPhone repairs.

The Self Service Repair program will launch first in the United States in early 2022, and Apple plans to expand it to additional countries throughout the rest of the year. You can learn more in our full coverage of the Self Service Repair program right here. Are you planning to complete any iPhone repairs yourself? Let us know down in the comments!

