Rumor: HomePod mini to launch in Italy this week

During the WWDC21 keynote, Apple announced that the HomePod mini would arrive in Austria, Italy, and New Zealand “later this year.” With the product already available in Austria and New Zealand, it’s now time for Italy to do the same.

According to the Italian blog iSpazio, citing a trusted source, the HomePod mini will be available in the European country starting tomorrow, November 23. Since Siri on the HomePod already speaks Italian, it’s only a matter of time before the company announced that the product would be available in Italy.

Alongside black and white colors, Italian customers will also be able to choose between a orange, yellow, and blue HomePod mini. These new colors were recently announced by Apple during October’s “Unleashed” event.

The HomePod mini was unveiled by the company in 2020, after the release of the controversial full-size HomePod.

Here’s how Apple described the product when it was unveiled:

“HomePod mini has everything customers want in a smart speaker — amazing sound for listening to music, a world-class intelligent assistant that delivers a personal experience to each member of the household, and like every Apple product, it’s designed with privacy and security in mind,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “HomePod mini is the ultimate smart speaker for anyone with an Apple device. It works effortlessly with iPhone to hand off music, answer calls, or deliver personalized listening suggestions, elevates the sound from Apple TV, plays music from a Mac, and so much more. There’s a lot of Apple innovation packed into such a small speaker, all at an affordable price.”

If you’re an Apple user in Italy, don’t forget to check HomePod mini’s page, to be sure you can get the product when it launches here for 99 euros.

