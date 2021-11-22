Spotify ditches ‘Shuffle’ button for ‘Play’ for all artist albums after doing that for Adele’s ’30’

Spotify users are finally receiving another long-awaited feature, which is the ability to easily play an album from beginning to end after the company ditched the default shuffle toggle for Premium subscribers.

As reported by Mashable, Spotify users started noticing that Adele’s new album 30 had a main “Play” button instead of the regular “Shuffle” one. Then, the singer tweeted a confirmation that it was her “only request” for the music streaming service when releasing her latest project:

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening

After this change, Spotify rolled out this feature for all premium subscribers of the service, which means that every time users want to listen to an album, the default option is to play it from beginning to end instead of hitting the first song and then choosing to keep the regular queue. For ad-supported listeners, although, they still have to listen to the songs in whatever order Spotify chooses to.

The company stated to Mashable:

“As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has long been requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums,” stated Spotify. “For those users still wishing to shuffle an album, they can go to the Now Playing View and select the shuffle toggle. As always, we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans.”

Last week, Spotify brought another long-awaited feature for global users: Apple Music-like live lyrics function. With that, as the name presumes, users can follow with the lyrics as the song plays.

With that, hopefully, the company won’t take long to also add another breakthrough feature Apple Music has since before becoming a music streaming service, the ability to let users see their own music library.

What do you think about this tweaked button for Premium subscribers? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.

