Mozilla to end support for Firefox Lockwise password manager in December

Mozilla, the company behind the popular web browser Firefox, recently announced that it will end support for its Firefox Lockwise password manager next month. Although the app will continue to work, it will no longer be available for download and will not receive any new updates.

Firefox Lockwise was announced in 2018 as part of Mozila’s experimental program to try out new features before deciding whether they will be integrated into the company’s web browser or not. Like other password managers, Firefox Lockwise let users check all their credentials stored in the Firefox web browser.

As noted by The Verge, the app has been released for iOS, Android, and desktop, but now most of its features have been integrated into Mozilla’s web browser. As a result, the company has announced that Firefox Lockwise will no longer be supported as of December 13, 2021.

Mozilla will end support for the Firefox Lockwise app on Android and iOS, effective December 13, 2021. You will no longer be able to install or reinstall Firefox Lockwise from the App Store or Google Play Store. iOS version 1.8.1 and Android version 4.0.3 will be the last releases for Firefox Lockwise. The application may continue to work on your device, but it will no longer receive support or security updates.

Users will still be able to see their login data saved in the app, but the company recommends migrating Lockwise data to the Firefox web browser’s password manager. After December 13, the app will be removed from the App Store and no updates will be released for it – not even security updates.

Earlier this month, the Firefox app for iOS and Android was updated with a new home page that suggests content to the user. You can get Firefox web browser for free on the App Store.

