Firefox expands iOS footprint with new experimental ‘Lockbox’ password manager

Mozilla is best known these days for its cross-platform Firefox web browser, but its Test Pilot Experiments group wants to shake things up with two new mobile apps. For iOS users, the first Mobile Test Pilot Experiment from Mozilla is a new password manager for Firefox users called Lockbox.

The pitch is simple: if Firefox is your go-to browser, you might as well use it as your password manager, right? Apple will happily store your passwords with iCloud Keychain and auto-fill credentials in Safari or you can use a more robust password management system, and Lockbox is Mozilla’s answer for Firefox fans.

With Firefox Lockbox, iOS users will be able to seamlessly access Firefox saved passwords. This means you can use any password you’ve saved in the browser to log into any online account like your Twitter or Instagram app. No need to open a web page. It’s that seamless and simple.

Lockbox also works with Face ID or Touch ID for biometric security so you can access your passwords with facial recognition or fingerprint detection. Check out Mozilla’s video to see it in action:

As an experimental pilot app, Lockbox is available in English speaking countries (locales here), though they plan to expand language support in the future. The app requires a Firefox Account in order to access your previously saved logins.

Learn more about Lockbox and Mozilla’s experimental Android notes app on the Firefox Test Pilot blog.

