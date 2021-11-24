These stunning iPhone 13 wallpapers show the inside of your iPhone with incredible detail

If you’re looking for a slick new wallpaper to rock on your iPhone, The Basic Apple Guy is out with a new collection of schematic wallpapers that are gorgeous. These wallpapers are designed to show the “intricate interior network of tightly integrated components” hiding within your iPhone.

These so-called schematic wallpapers were created based on teardown X-ray images from the folks at iFixit. In a blog post, The Basic Apple Guy explains the tedious process of creating these wallpapers over the course of many ours with Sketch and Pixelmator:

The schematics of the iPhone 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max were very, very tediously created inside of Sketch using the iFixit wallpaper as a guide of exactly where to put every single component. Transistor by transistor, screw by screw, these wallpapers slowly came to life over many hours. From there, the projects were imported into Pixelmator to create a variety of stunning variations for your devices. And once the iPhone 13 Pro wallpaper was completed, a second 13 Pro Max project was created from scratch. Although they share many of the same components, the sizes and positioning of the components required a complete rebuild of the project.

There are eight different designs from which to chose: Black, Xray, Sunset, Slate, Neon Blue, M1, Card, and Blueprint. The wallpapers are designed for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but they also work well with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

You can download all of these wallpapers from The Basic Apple Guy’s website. Simply save them to your Photos library, turn off Perspective Zoom, and resize the wallpaper to fit the borders of your iPhone’s display.

