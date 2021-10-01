Take a look inside your iPhone 13 Pro with these X-ray and teardown wallpapers from iFixit

After completing teardown of the new iPhone 13 lineup, iFixit has now shared some neat teardown and X-ray wallpapers that offer a look inside Apple’s latest flagship. These are fun wallpapers that make it seem like your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max is see-through…

These internal and X-ray wallpapers for the iPhone 13 make it seem as if you’re looking at the inside of your iPhone. iFixit has regularly shared similar wallpapers for the iPhone over the past several years. This year, the X-ray wallpapers are particularly interesting because you can clearly see the new L-shaped batteries on the inside.

To apply your own teardown and X-ray wallpapers: Navigate to this page on your phone. Tap a wallpaper to view it at full resolution, then save it to your photos. Open the Settings app, select “Wallpapers” and then “Choose a New Wallpaper.” Then a teardown is yours, no tools required.

As we covered earlier this week, iFixit’s full iPhone 13 teardown showed changes to the Face ID module, OLED panel updates, and more. In total, iFixit gives the iPhone 13 a repairability score of 5 out of 10, down from the 6/10 it awarded the iPhone 12 Pro last year.

You can head to the iFixit website now to download the new wallpapers.

