Twitter for iOS is randomly logging people out of their accounts, fix coming soon

- Nov. 24th 2021 10:17 am PT

0

A bizarre bug in the Twitter app for iOS has emerged over the last several days. According to a number of complaints from users, the Twitter app is unexpectedly repeatedly logging people out of their accounts. The bug apparently primarily affects iOS 15 users, and Twitter has confirmed that it is investigating.

In an update shared today, Twitter’s Support team confirmed that it is investigating this issue:

We’re looking into a bug that’s causing unexpected logouts on iOS 15. Sorry for the inconvenience and we’ll keep you updated on the fix.

The replies to today’s tweet from Twitter Support (embedded below) show that the bug is impacting a fair number of users, many of which who say they have been logged on “several” times or more.

More details about the extent of this bug are unclear, but it seemingly affects people using the Twitter for iOS application while running iOS 15. Users say they are being logged out of their accounts multiple times per day without explanation.

Notably, the bug appears to affect every account that a user has. For instance, if you have multiple Twitter accounts, this bug will randomly and repeatedly log you out of all of them.

Have you been impacted by this Twitter for iOS bug? Let us know down in the comments. We’ll be sure to update this story if Twitter shares more details.

