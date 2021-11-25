‘Wdgts’ app gets completely rebuilt with home screen widgets and macOS version

Wdgts was one of the first apps to bring widgets to iOS 8’s Notification Center in 2014, and it let users easily access a calendar, currency converter, and even a calculator. After seven years, developer Tanmay Sonawane – who’s also behind Soor music player – introduced Wdgts 2 with a major redesign to the app.

While widgets were restricted to the Notification Center in iOS, users can now finally put widgets on the home screen of their iPhone and iPad with the latest version of the operating system. This pushed Sonawane to rebuild the entire app with not only iOS 15, but also with macOS Monterey in mind.

Being able to put widgets on your home screen is only part of what Wdgts 2 has to offer, as the app also comes with new widgets. In addition to the calculator and currency converter (which now includes Bitcoin), users will also find some new options like Clips to quickly save links or text from the clipboard and a widget that shows photos you have taken that day over the years.

For the first time ever, Wdgts is now available for macOS users. The app’s widgets can be added to the system’s Notification Center and even on the desktop. The macOS version of the app is also compatible with the Music app, so you can see the currently playing song without having to open anything.

Wdgts 2 is available on the App Store with two widgets that you can try for free. An annual subscription of $6.99 is required to unlock all widgets, or you can purchase a lifetime license for $9.99 (for a limited time).

