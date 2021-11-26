Apple Watch Series 6 sees Black Friday clearance from $320, HomePod mini $80, Anker sale, more

Black Friday is finally here! While you’ll find all of the deals through the week, today has three notable discounts worth highlighting above the rest. First up, Apple Watch Series 6 is seeing a clearance sale from $320 alongside HomePod mini from $80. Not to mention, a massive selection of Anker iPhone accessories from $12. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 sees Black Friday clearance

In celebration of Black Friday, Woot has launched a new one-day Apple refurbished sale. Among a selection of Apple Watch and iPhones, our top pick is the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS at $350 in a variety of styles. Down from $429, you’re looking at $79 in savings alongside the best price we’ve seen since Apple released the Series 7 successor earlier this fall. There’s also 40mm styles from $320 as well.

Going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to wait pay more cash for Series 7, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime.

Hyper Black Friday Sale

Hyper, well known for its Apple-centric USB-C hubs and chargers, is having its Big Black Friday Sale with 30% off sitewide (some exclusions apply) including new products like the Dual 4K HDMI Adapter for M1 MacBook the VIPER 10-in-2 Dual HDMI Display USB-C Hub which works with all previous and new MacBook from 2016 to 2021.

60% OFF – HyperDrive Ultimate 11-in-1 USB-C Hub (Usual $129.99 / Now $49.99)

50% OFF – HyperDriv60W USB-C Power hub for Nintendo Switch, iPad, MacBook (Usual $99.99 / Now $49.99)

40% OFF – HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand (Usual $49.99 / Now $29.99)

50% OFF – HyperJuice 18W Lightning + USB-C Battery for iPhone and USB-C devices

10,000mAh (Now $29.99) and 15,000mAh (Now $39.99)

60% OFF – UV-C LED Sterilizing Products

UV-C 40X LED Sterilizing Box (Usual $299.99 / Now $129.99)

UV-C 20X LED Sterilizing Wand (Usual $139.99 / Now $49.99)

Your Black Friday HomePod mini discounts have arrived

Various retailers are now offering the Apple HomePod mini starting at $80.Today’s offer amounts to some of the most notable savings of the holiday season from the usual $99 price tag and deliver an all-around rare chance to save on the speaker.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff, thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Head below for more.

Simply Mac – up to $350 off Macs + 50% off HomePod mini, more

The Simply Mac Black Friday sale is on, offering savings of up to 50% on a whole range of Apple products and accessories – with child and adult Segway scooters thrown into the mix! If you’re looking for a new MacBook, the company not only saves you money on both low-end and high-end models, but it’s also offering a half-price HomePod mini with any Mac purchase.

13″ MacBook Air $879.99 (Reg $999)

(Reg $999) 13″ MacBook Pro $1149 (Reg $1,299)

(Reg $1,299) 14” MacBook Pro $1799 (Reg. $1,999)

(Reg. $1,999) 16” MacBook Pro $2199 (Reg $2,499)

(Reg $2,499) 24″ iMac $1149 (Reg $1,299)

(Reg $1,299) 27″ iMac $1599 (Reg $1,799)

Save big on Anker iPhone accessories

It is officially Black Friday, and a whole new array of Anker deals have just gone live via its official Amazon storefront. While the week started out with a massive selection of discounts, the savings have now poured in with even more markdowns across Anker’s latest releases starting at $12. About as notable as it gets, our top pick among the new offers has the just-released Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station on sale for $64. Down from $80, this is the very first price cut since debuting last month.

Arriving in one of four different colors, the new Anker MagGo charging station arrives with a 2-in-1 design that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 with a 7.5W MagSafe pad. Its unique folding design can be tilted up to reveal a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and other earbuds, too. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

As another notable offer, Anker MagSafe 5K Power Bank has dropped to $31.99. Down from $55, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts and a new all-time low at 42% off. Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C. Dive into our hands-on review.

Roborock deals up to 42% off

This Black Friday, you don’t have to break your budget to get an excellent robot vacuum and mop to keep your floors clean all year round. For a limited time, Roborock is offering as much as 42% off its best vacuums, with options perfect for all budgets and homes.

Roborock S7+ robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty $720 (Reg. $950)

(Reg. $950) Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop $455 (Reg. $650)

(Reg. $650) Roborock S4 MAX LiDAR Robot Vacuum $280 (Reg. $430)

(Reg. $430) Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop $220 (Reg. $380)

(Reg. $380) Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 (Reg. $600)

(Reg. $600) Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner $460 (Reg. $750)

(Reg. $750) Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $360 (Reg. $500)

(Reg. $500) S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550)

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Epos H3Pro Hybrid Review: Performance comes at a price [Video]

Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: