Twitter for iOS readying Reactions, Downvotes, and Sorted Replies

Twitter is having a very busy year. The company has launched many features for its users and although we are almost in December, the app might have a few more surprises hidden for people.

According to reverse engineer Nima Owji, we might be close to the release date of Reactions. This feature, which started being tested a couple of months ago, is set to launch soon, as Owji was able to find references to that in Twitter’s code.

With four new reactions, “tears of joy,” “thinking face,” “clapping hands,” and “crying face,” this feature is designed to give users the ability to better show how conversations make them feel, and to give users “a better understanding of how their Tweets are received.”

Not only that but Nima also said that Twitter is now able to store data about the downvotes feature, which is another indicator that this function will be released sooner rather than later. The reverse engineer also notes that the company changed the downvote position as well, so it will appear before the like button.

Twitter has even added a new tab explaining how downvotes work:

Tap to downvote: See a reply that doesn’t seem relevant to the conversation? Let us know by downvoting;

See a reply that doesn’t seem relevant to the conversation? Let us know by downvoting; Downvotes are private: Your votes aren’t public and won’t be shared with the Tweet author or others on the timeline;

Your votes aren’t public and won’t be shared with the Tweet author or others on the timeline; Help make Twitter better: Your feedback helps us prioritize higher quality content for you – and everyone on Twitter.

As it seems, the downvote on Twitter will also be tied with the Sort Replies feature. With that, as the name indicates, users will be able to decide whether they want to receive all replies or just the ones relevant. The company explains:

Relevant to you : Replies from people you follow and other replies likely to be most interesting to you;

: Replies from people you follow and other replies likely to be most interesting to you; All Replies: All replies, including those that may be potentially smappy, harmful, or offensive.

Now it’s only a matter of time until Twitter releases these new features. 9to5Mac, of course, will make sure to let you know when they’re available.

#Twitter is now able to store the data about your downvotes which means it's coming! I guess they'll use these data in order to make the “Sort” feature work. Also, they've changed its position. pic.twitter.com/21G3SdsU2i — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) November 23, 2021

