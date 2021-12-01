Tips and tricks to fix Bluetooth connection issues on Mac

We rely on Bluetooth for more and more devices, and while the wireless standard is very convenient, it can be really frustrating when our peripherals don’t work consistently. Read along for five tips and tricks to fix Mac Bluetooth issues, including resetting your Bluetooth module and ways to remove interference.

Whether you’ve got a new Apple Silicon Mac or are having trouble with Bluetooth on an Intel one, we’ll cover multiple approaches to fix Mac Bluetooth issues.

How to fix Mac Bluetooth issues

You’ve probably tried these steps, but if not, start here:

Check if macOS is up to date ( > About This Mac > Software Update…)

Make sure your Bluetooth device is charged

Turn off your Bluetooth device and back on again, you can do the same with Bluetooth on your Mac (click the Bluetooth icon in the menu bar – top right of your Mac’s screen)

You can also unpair a Bluetooth device and re-pair to see if there’s an improvement (Bluetooth in the menu bar > Bluetooth preferences > hover over a device > click the “x” icon > choose “Remove”)

Reboot your Mac

Remove interference

Apple notes in a support document that if you’re seeing intermittent Bluetooth issues, it’s good to check for interference. Tips include:

Bring your Mac and Bluetooth devices closer together

Remove other devices like phones, cameras, power cables, etc. that might be on your desk or nearby

Move some WiFi devices to 5GHz since Bluetooth and WiFi both use 2.4GHz

Move USB/Thunderbolt hubs further away from your Mac and Bluetooth devices (and don’t place them on top of your Mac)

Turn off USB devices that aren’t in use

Finally, don’t have materials between your Mac and Bluetooth devices like metal, concrete

Reset your Mac’s Bluetooth module

Keep in mind this will disconnect all of your Bluetooth accessories including your mouse/keyboard. Make sure you have a wired keyboard/mouse for Mac desktops.

In macOS Monterey

If you’re still having trouble with Bluetooth issues, you can reset your Mac’s Bluetooth Module:

The option + shift + click on the Bluetooth icon in the menu bar (detailed below) doesn’t show a Bluetooth reset option in Monterey so you’ll need to run a Terminal command.

Open Terminal

Type in the command “sudo pkill bluetoothd”

Press return, then enter your password in asked

Reset your Mac

In macOS Big Sur or earlier

While holding option + shift on your keyboard, click the Bluetooth icon in the menu bar

Click “Reset the Bluetooth module”

On the confirmation prompt, choose “OK”

Your Bluetooth devices will disconnect for a moment as the module resets and should automatically reconnect

Here’s how this looks:





Remove all devices + reset Bluetooth module

If that didn’t work, you can remove all of your Bluetooth devices and then reset the module (keep in mind you’ll need to re-pair all of your Bluetooth devices after this):

Hold option + shift on your keyboard and click the Bluetooth icon again

This time, choose “Remove all devices” > click OK

Do option + shift on Bluetooth in the menu bar again > click “Reset the Bluetooth module”

Re-pair your Bluetooth device(s)

Have a dongle?

This isn’t always an ideal solution depending on your setup, but if your Bluetooth device came with a USB dongle for a direct connection, that should eliminate Bluetooth issues.

The most common devices to come with USB dongles are third-party mice and keyboards.

If you’re having specific issues with scrolling, tracking, and more with Apple’s Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad, there are some additional suggestions in this support document.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: