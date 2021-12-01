Tips and tricks to fix Bluetooth connection issues on Mac

- Dec. 1st 2021 3:00 am PT

0

We rely on Bluetooth for more and more devices, and while the wireless standard is very convenient, it can be really frustrating when our peripherals don’t work consistently. Read along for five tips and tricks to fix Mac Bluetooth issues, including resetting your Bluetooth module and ways to remove interference.

Table of contents

Whether you’ve got a new Apple Silicon Mac or are having trouble with Bluetooth on an Intel one, we’ll cover multiple approaches to fix Mac Bluetooth issues.

How to fix Mac Bluetooth issues

Software update, power cycle, unpair

You’ve probably tried these steps, but if not, start here:

  • Check if macOS is up to date ( > About This Mac > Software Update…)
  • Make sure your Bluetooth device is charged
  • Turn off your Bluetooth device and back on again, you can do the same with Bluetooth on your Mac (click the Bluetooth icon in the menu bar – top right of your Mac’s screen)
  • You can also unpair a Bluetooth device and re-pair to see if there’s an improvement (Bluetooth in the menu bar > Bluetooth preferences > hover over a device > click the “x” icon > choose “Remove”)
  • Reboot your Mac
How to fix Mac Bluetooth issues walkthrough 1
How to fix Mac Bluetooth issues walkthrough unpair devices

Remove interference

Apple notes in a support document that if you’re seeing intermittent Bluetooth issues, it’s good to check for interference. Tips include:

  • Bring your Mac and Bluetooth devices closer together
  • Remove other devices like phones, cameras, power cables, etc. that might be on your desk or nearby
  • Move some WiFi devices to 5GHz since Bluetooth and WiFi both use 2.4GHz
  • Move USB/Thunderbolt hubs further away from your Mac and Bluetooth devices (and don’t place them on top of your Mac)
  • Turn off USB devices that aren’t in use
  • Finally, don’t have materials between your Mac and Bluetooth devices like metal, concrete

Reset your Mac’s Bluetooth module

Keep in mind this will disconnect all of your Bluetooth accessories including your mouse/keyboard. Make sure you have a wired keyboard/mouse for Mac desktops.

In macOS Monterey

If you’re still having trouble with Bluetooth issues, you can reset your Mac’s Bluetooth Module:

The option + shift + click on the Bluetooth icon in the menu bar (detailed below) doesn’t show a Bluetooth reset option in Monterey so you’ll need to run a Terminal command.

  • Open Terminal
  • Type in the command “sudo pkill bluetoothd”
  • Press return, then enter your password in asked
  • Reset your Mac
Fix Mac Bluetooth issues - How to reset Bluetooth module in macOS Monterey

In macOS Big Sur or earlier

  • While holding option + shift on your keyboard, click the Bluetooth icon in the menu bar
  • Click “Reset the Bluetooth module”
  • On the confirmation prompt, choose “OK”
  • Your Bluetooth devices will disconnect for a moment as the module resets and should automatically reconnect

Here’s how this looks:

  • How to fix Mac Bluetooth issues – reset Bluetooth module walkthrough

Remove all devices + reset Bluetooth module

If that didn’t work, you can remove all of your Bluetooth devices and then reset the module (keep in mind you’ll need to re-pair all of your Bluetooth devices after this):

  • Hold option + shift on your keyboard and click the Bluetooth icon again
  • This time, choose “Remove all devices” > click OK
  • Do option + shift on Bluetooth in the menu bar again > click “Reset the Bluetooth module”
  • Re-pair your Bluetooth device(s)

Have a dongle?

This isn’t always an ideal solution depending on your setup, but if your Bluetooth device came with a USB dongle for a direct connection, that should eliminate Bluetooth issues.

The most common devices to come with USB dongles are third-party mice and keyboards.

If you’re having specific issues with scrolling, tracking, and more with Apple’s Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad, there are some additional suggestions in this support document.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Bluetooth

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12