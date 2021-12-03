Deals: M1 iMac $100 off, Apple Watch Series 7, Anker Thunderbolt 4 hubs, more

The weekend has arrived and we’re diving into all of today’s best deals headlined by a $100 24-inch M1 iMac discount. That’s alongside Apple Watch Seres 7 models returning to the Amazon lows and Anker Thunderbolt 4 hubs from $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

24-inch M1 iMac sees $100 discount

B&H is now offering Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac 8-core/16GB/256GB for $1,599 in silver. Marking one of the best prices we’ve seen to date, today’s offer is a solid $100 discount from its usual $1,699 going rate and also beats our previous Black Friday mention at an extra $50 off.

Apple’s latest M1 iMac was refreshed earlier this year with Apple Silicon under the hood alongside a drastically redesigned exterior. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there are six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and 256GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. The elevated models also come with the unique feature of added Ethernet connectivity in the power brick. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage, and then head below for more.

Apple Watch Seres 7 models return to Amazon lows

Amazon is now discounting a selection of all-new Apple Watch Series 7 models, delivering some of the very first price cuts on the standard GPS aluminum styles. Starting at $379 for the 41mm sizes, these are new all-time lows at $19 off the going rate and in most cases, the very first markdowns to begin with.

As the latest fitness tracker to join the lineup, Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Headlined by the noticeably larger screen, there’s now added IP6X dust-resistance to pair with the usual fitness tracking features. There’s also a new fast charging mode, which can deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just eight minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

Save on Anker Thunderbolt 4 hubs from $160

Today, Anker is ending the week by launching a new sale via its official Amazon storefront, discounting a selection of its Thunderbolt and USB-C hubs in the process. You’re looking at a series of rare discounts that are either marking the first chances to save or matching the all-time lows. Leading the way, we have the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock at $160. Down from $200, this is the very first discount with 20% in savings attached.

Delivering a Mac-friendly design, Anker’s Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock packs 85W of power pass through to your machine alongside three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports. Plus, you’ll find a USB-A slot for those legacy connections. While this is compatible with M1 Macs, you’ll only be able to drive a single display. We detailed just how versatile of an offering this was in our Tested with 9to5Toys review earlier in the year, noting that it’s a future-proof way to upgrade your workstation.

