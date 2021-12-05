Turn your Apple TV into a charming fireplace with Christmas music for the holidays

- Dec. 5th 2021 7:52 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Apple TV screensavers are a fan favorite with views from space, the ocean, and everywhere in between, but there’s no built-in screensaver to turn your Apple TV into a fireplace yet. Fortunately, there’s an app for that.

There are actually a lot of apps for that, but which one is the best fireplace app for Apple TV? Search the App Store on the Apple TV and you’ll find plenty of options with various features like 4K resolution, bundled sounds, and more. My favorite is an oldie but a goodie that pre-dates the 4K Apple TV, but it’s simple and charming with an icon that doesn’t hurt my eyes.

Fireplace Channel is 99¢ to download and includes a selection of scenes from flaming logs to shimmering sparks. Technically, there are in-app purchases for additional scenes, but they’ve been priced at $0.00 for a while. The app originates from 2015, so I don’t expect this to change now.

Most fireplace app icons are just photos of burning logs that don’t fit the look of other icons
Swipe between fireplace scenes to find your favorite

Fireplace Channel doesn’t bring its own music or log crackling sounds, and that means it doesn’t interrupt audio playing from Apple Music or Spotify on Apple TV.

This is especially nice because you can bring your own songs like this Alternative Holidays playlist from Apple Music. Or, you know, something more traditional yet modern if you like.

Prefer a free option? There are plenty of fireplace apps on the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. Just search the App Store and see what works for you. There’s also the YouTube method. Search for a “Christmas music fireplace” to find plenty of options for looping fireplace videos with music. Just brace yourself for the ads, and you can’t bring your own music from your TV or home theater system.

Follow my work

You can follow more of my work on 9to5Mac and Space Explored, hear me on the 9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast, and follow me on Twitter and Instagram!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author