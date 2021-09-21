Apple TV adds sixteen new aerial screensavers with tvOS 15

tvOS 15 rolled out this week and we finally get to see the new batch of Apple’s stunning Aerial screensavers, rolling out to the Apple TV set-top box. In fact, this update brings an additional sixteen slow-mo landscapes into the screensaver rotation …

The new aerials feature beautiful shots of Patagonia, Yosemite National Park and the Grand Canyon. There are 4, 7 and 5 videos of each location, respectively. This is a big jump up from the zero new additions in tvOS 14 last year.

The new screensavers might not appear immediately on your Apple TV. The Aerials screensavers system only checks for updates periodically, and randomly downloads clips from the available rotation.

The best way to try and see the new videos is to go into Settings -> General -> Screensaver and set it to Download New Videos Daily, after updating your Apple TV to tvOS 15 of course. This enables your Apple TV to refresh the set of downloaded videos as quickly as possible.

However, if you just want to see the clips now, you can see them on this page on my personal blog — along with the entire up-to-date collection of available Apple TV screensavers so far.

Other new features in tvOS 15 include smarter AirPods pairing, Share with You suggestions, HomePod mini as default speaker output, Spatial Audio support for paired AirPods, and HomeKit camera UI enhancements.

