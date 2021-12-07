‘Facer Creator’ lets you (sort of) create, share, and sell custom Apple Watch faces

Dec. 7th 2021

Facer has become a popular place to get unique smartwatch faces across Wear OS, Tizen, and watchOS. However, its Facer Creator tool hasn’t included the ability to develop Apple Watch faces. That changes today with the arrival of Facer Creator 7.0 with support for watchOS.

Facer has built up a following by attracting tens of thousands of designers to create custom watch faces for Samsung and Google’s smartwatch platforms.

When watchOS 7 arrived with the ability to share Apple Watch faces, Facer became a go-to resource for browsing and downloading watchOS faces. Earlier this year we also saw Facer launch custom Star Wars and NASA Apple Watch faces.

Now with the free Facer Creator 7.0, the company is ready to let anyone design custom Apple Watch faces and easily share/sell them with the Facer community. The software works with all watchOS face templates that have been available from Series 3 to Series 7.

To be clear, you don’t have full creative control to design any Apple Watch face you can imagine, but after starting with any of Apple’s templates, you can use all of the Facer Creator tools and widgets to create all-new, custom faces.

Here’s a look at some of the possibilities:

Facer Creator 7.0 also gives designers the ability to preview watch faces on various Apple Watch models before finalizing them.

Creators can apply to sell their faces to the Facer community after publishing a collection and getting 5,000 downloads (syncs).

Facer Creator 7.0 also comes with an overhauled UI/UX, new top charts section, new community section, and a new dashboard.

You can get started with Facer Creator for free here.

