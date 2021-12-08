Apple offering customers option to buy AppleCare+ outside of 60-day window

AppleCare+ is one of the best solutions for those who plan to stick with an Apple product for more than a year. Although users only have 60 days after activating an iPhone or Mac to buy this extended warranty, the company is reportedly making it easier for customers to get a second chance.

According to an internal memo seen by MacRumors, Apple users who get their iPhone or Mac repaired on the Apple Store or Authorized Service Provider can get a second chance to buy AppleCare+. The caveat here is that the product still has its original one-year warranty, and the device must pass inspection.

The publication gives an example of how this second chance works for those who are planning to buy AppleCare+:

An example scenario: A customer named John purchases a new iPhone, but he decides not to pay for AppleCare+ coverage for the device. A few months later, John drops the iPhone and the display is cracked. John takes the iPhone to an Apple Store to be repaired and faces costly out-of-warranty service fees since he decided not to purchase AppleCare+. Since the iPhone is less than one year old, John is advised that he can still purchase AppleCare+ for the device so that any subsequent repairs aren’t as expensive.

MacRumors notes that this policy is available to all regions that AppleCare+ is currently available, and any repair before paying for AppleCare+ will be charged in full.

Early this year, Apple made it cheaper for Mac users to pay for AppleCare+ as it’s now giving a discount, as you can learn more about here.

9to5Mac has reached out to Apple to confirm this change and we’ll update the story if we hear back.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: