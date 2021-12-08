Hands-on: HyperDrive Duo Pro USB-C hub for the 2016-2021 MacBook Pro [Video]

If you’re a 2021 MacBook Pro user in search of more ports, then the HyperDrive Duo Pro USB-C hub is the solution your might be looking for. Featuring 7 ports, including gigabit Ethernet, microSD, and USB-A, this hub lets your add more I/O to your MacBook in a flash.

Not only does the Hyper Duo Pro work with the new 14- and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro models, but it’s also compatible with MacBooks from 2016 onward, along with other devices like USB-C-enabled iPads, PCs, and Chromebooks. For a limited time you can get the Duo Pro for 50% off. Watch the full video walkthrough for the details.

The HyperDrive Duo Pro includes two magnetically attached grips, one for the new 2021 MacBook Pros, and one designed for older 2016-2020 MacBooks. The magnetic grip can even be removed, revealing extended USB-C ports allowing compatibility with MacBooks stored inside protective cases.

One single Hyper hub can replace multiple dongles, because this hub features 7 essential ports. First and foremost, it features a Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 compatible passthrough, meaning you can take advantage of 100 W USB-C Power Delivery, connect to Thunderbolt 4 compatible devices, and even external displays up to 5K at 60Hz.







In addition, the Duo Pro includes the following:

HDMI with support for up to 4K60Hz

Gigabit Ethernet

USB-A 5Gbps

USB-C 5Gbps

MicroSD UHS-I

3.5mm Audio Combo Jack

Hands-on with the Hyper Duo Pro USB-C hub for MacBooks

For me, I particularly enjoy having quick access to USB-A, because I still have quite a few accessories that utilize that port. I also appreciate the retractable gigabit Ethernet port which give me access to a fast and stable network connection. And don’t sleep on the MicroSD slot, I’ve found it particularly handy for quickly offloading footage shot with a drone or action camera.











True, this hub is an ideal fit for the new MacBook Pro, but the Hyper USB-C hub is also compatible with any USB-C iPad, Chromebook, or PC, because it includes a flexible USB-C adapter, which allows it to connect to even more devices.











The HyperDrive Duo Pro will retail for $99 but early backers can score one for 50% off retail at just $49.99. What do you think about the Hyper’s newest hub? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

