Hands-on: HyperDrive Duo Pro USB-C hub for the 2016-2021 MacBook Pro [Video]

- Dec. 8th 2021 2:45 pm PT

Sponsored Post
0

If you’re a 2021 MacBook Pro user in search of more ports, then the HyperDrive Duo Pro USB-C hub is the solution your might be looking for. Featuring 7 ports, including gigabit Ethernet, microSD, and USB-A, this hub lets your add more I/O to your MacBook in a flash.

Not only does the Hyper Duo Pro work with the new 14- and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro models, but it’s also compatible with MacBooks from 2016 onward, along with other devices like USB-C-enabled iPads, PCs, and Chromebooks. For a limited time you can get the Duo Pro for 50% off. Watch the full video walkthrough for the details.

The HyperDrive Duo Pro includes two magnetically attached grips, one for the new 2021 MacBook Pros, and one designed for older 2016-2020 MacBooks. The magnetic grip can even be removed, revealing extended USB-C ports allowing compatibility with MacBooks stored inside protective cases.

One single Hyper hub can replace multiple dongles, because this hub features 7 essential ports. First and foremost, it features a Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 compatible passthrough, meaning you can take advantage of 100 W USB-C Power Delivery, connect to Thunderbolt 4 compatible devices, and even external displays up to 5K at 60Hz.

In addition, the Duo Pro includes the following:

  • HDMI with support for up to 4K60Hz
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • USB-A 5Gbps
  • USB-C 5Gbps
  • MicroSD UHS-I
  • 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack

Hands-on with the Hyper Duo Pro USB-C hub for MacBooks

For me, I particularly enjoy having quick access to USB-A, because I still have quite a few accessories that utilize that port. I also appreciate the retractable gigabit Ethernet port which give me access to a fast and stable  network connection. And don’t sleep on the MicroSD slot, I’ve found it particularly handy for quickly offloading footage shot with a drone or action camera.

True, this hub is an ideal fit for the new MacBook Pro, but the Hyper USB-C hub is also compatible with any USB-C iPad, Chromebook, or PC, because it includes a flexible USB-C adapter, which allows it to connect to even more devices.  

The HyperDrive Duo Pro will retail for $99 but early backers can score one for 50% off retail at just $49.99. What do you think about the Hyper’s newest hub? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author