Deals: White iPad Pro Magic Keyboards $49 off, Anker ANC Headphones $91, more

Halfway through another work week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards on sale from $250. That’s alongside Anker’s popular Soundcore Q35 ANC Headphones at $91 and a chance to upgrade the Christmas tree with HomeKit, thanks to Wemo’s Mini Smart Plug at $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards fall to new Amazon lows

Amazon is now offering Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $300. Marking one of the very first offers since launching earlier this year, today’s offer is $29 below previous price cuts and delivering $49 in overall savings from the usual $349 price tag.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard was just refreshed alongside of the all-new M1 iPad Pros with a tweaked design to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. Though the most notable of changes is that the accessory now comes in white, delivering a sleek appearance to complement your tablet. Otherwise, the entire experience is much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design pairs with Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C to refuel your device, as well as a backlight keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Those same $49 in savings carry over to the 11-inch version of Apple’s white Magic Keyboard as well. Currently selling for $250 at Amazon, today’s sale is also marking a rare discount as only the second price cut we’ve seen at all from the retailer from its usual $299 going rate. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal above with the folio design and slick white colorway.

Anker Soundcore Q35 ANC Headphones now $91

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering up to 33% off its noise cancellations over-ear headphones. You can score the Anker Soundcore Q35 Multi Mode Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $91. Regularly $130, this is 30% off the going rate, roughly $6 below our previous Gold Box mention, and the lowest price we can find.

Available in Obsidian Blue or pink, they feature custom silk-diaphragm drivers and LDAC-driven active noise cancellation with three tailored options for various listening situations: Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor. The memory foam ear pad and headband treatment is joined by 40-hours of wireless playback as well as AI-enhanced beam forming microphones enabling them to pick up your voice clearly “and free of unwanted noise.” You can learn more in our launch coverage right here.

Wemo’s Mini Smart Plug upgrades the Christmas tree at $13

Amazon is now offering its Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug V3 for $13. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at 40% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention from just before Black Friday by $1 while marking a new all-time low.

The latest Wemo smart plug arrives with its most compact design yet, delivering an offering that won’t hog both outlets on the wall. Form-factor updates aside, there’s still the same reliable integration with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, that doesn’t depend on a hub and connects right to your Wi-Fi. So whether you’re just looking to integrate a lamp into your smart home setup or want to bring some smart control over to that Christmas tree you’ll be getting any day now, today’s deal is worth a look.

