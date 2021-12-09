Apple rolls out firmware update for AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, here’s how to check for it

Apple is rolling out a new firmware version for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max today. The update pushes Apple’s truly wireless earbuds to version 4C165 as well as its premium headphone. Head below for details on how to update and how to check your firmware version.

After three weeks, Apple is releasing a new firmware update for its truly wireless earbuds and wireless headphones. Unfortunately, the company does not provide release notes for AirPods firmware updates. Instead, users have to wait for the update to hit their AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, and then poke around to find out if anything is new.

As of right now, firmware version 4C165 is only rolling out for all AirPods Apple sells, which are AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Apple does not appear to be rolling out updates for any Beats headphones today. That could change, however, and we’ll be sure to update this post if it does.

Apple does not make it easy to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, the company says new firmware versions will install when the AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu

Find your AirPods in the list of devices

Tap the “i” next to them

Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Again, the newest AirPods Pro firmware version is 4C165. If this is what you see in the Settings app, then it means your AirPods are fully updated. If not, the update should install when connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth.

If you spot any changes in the AirPods or Beats firmware updates rolling out today, let us know down in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

