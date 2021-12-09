Apple Watch: How to see calories burned – active, passive, and total

Apple Watch is a great device for tracking health and fitness goals, and one important aspect of that is how much energy you’re burning. Follow along for how to see your calories burned on Apple Watch for active and passive metrics plus your daily total.

Apple Watch keeps track of your active calories burned, and your Move ring shows that progress compared to your daily goal.

But Apple Watch also tracks your total calories burned which is your active plus passive calories. Active calories are those you burn from movement and passive calories are the set amount of calories your metabolism burns just being alive, even if you just sat on the couch all day.

Let’s take a look at how to calculate your passive calories along with where to see your overall numbers to get a better picture of your metabolism, help with meal planning, and more.

While Apple Watch tracks and records your calorie metrics, you have to use iPhone to see the most calorie data.

How to see Apple Watch calories burned – active, passive, and total

Apple Watch

On Apple Watch head to the Activity app Swipe or scroll down with the Digital Crown You’ll see your active calories burned under the Move goal You can also add the Activity complication to a variety of watch faces or use an Activity watch face to see active calories burned at a glance

iPhone

The Activity app on iPhone allows you to see more calorie data Once you open it, tap the Activity rings at the top Just under the move data you’ll see your total calories burned for the day in the bottom left of your screen Subtract your active (“Move” goal) calories from total to get your passive calories burned

To see total calories burned for more days, choose another day from the top of your screen, or tap the calendar icon in the top right corner.

Here’s how these steps look on iPhone:

