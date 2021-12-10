9to5Mac Happy Hour 359: iCloud Photos backups, keys in Apple Wallet, AR headset specs

It’s storytime with Zac leading into a discussion about just how hard it can be to keep backups of iCloud Photos. Meanwhile, Apple avoids the Epic deadline, launches hotel keys in Apple Wallet and Ming-Chi Kuo releases some specs for the upcoming AR/VR Apple headset.

