9to5Mac Happy Hour 359: iCloud Photos backups, keys in Apple Wallet, AR headset specs

It’s storytime with Zac leading into a discussion about just how hard it can be to keep backups of iCloud Photos. Meanwhile, Apple avoids the Epic deadline, launches hotel keys in Apple Wallet and Ming-Chi Kuo releases some specs for the upcoming AR/VR Apple headset.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- Apple releases updated iOS 15.2 RC and macOS 12.1 RC builds to developers [U]
- Kuo: Apple’s mixed reality headset to have advanced hand gesture detection
- Apple granted delay in complying with App Store changes required by Epic ruling
- Apple launches support for keys in Apple Wallet, starting with six Hyatt hotels
- iOS 15.2 shows a service history of repaired parts in your iPhone
- Kuo: First Apple AR/VR headset weighs about 350 grams, lighter second-gen model already in development
