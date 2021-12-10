Apple releases updated iOS 15.2 RC and macOS 12.1 RC builds to developers [U]

Just three days after releasing the RC builds of iOS 15.2 and macOS Monterey 12.1, Apple on Friday released new updates to developers. iOS 15.2 RC 2 and macOS 12.1 RC 2 can now be downloaded on the Apple Developer website or as an OTA update.

Update: According to Apple, iOS 15.2 RC 2 is only available for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro devices.

iOS 15.2 brings a few notable changes for iPhone and iPad users. Most notably, it adds the full “App Privacy Report” feature to the Settings application. With this, users can now see the data accessed by applications, including third-party apps and Apple apps. iPhone 13 Pro users will also get a new button to manually enable or disable Macro mode.

Today’s new release of iOS 15.2 RC is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. While the build number of iOS 15.2 RC 1 is 19C56, today’s build is 19C57.

As for macOS Monterey 12.1, today’s build is 21C52, while the previous build is 21C52. macOS Monterey 12.1 enables SharePlay on FaceTime and fixes several bugs, but Universal Control remains unavailable.

iOS users running iOS 15.2 RC can update to the latest build by going to the Software Update menu under Settings > General. Mac users can update macOS to the latest build by going to the Software Update menu in the System Preferences app.

If you spot any changes in the iOS 15.2 RC 2 or other new releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

