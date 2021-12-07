Apple releases macOS 12.1 RC, but Universal Control is still missing

A week after seeding developers and public testers with macOS 12.1 beta 4, Apple has released the 12.1 RC ahead of a public launch. Notably, the macOS 12.1 release candidate doesn’t include support for the highly anticipated Universal Control feature.

The macOS 12.1 release candidate is appearing now via OTA for developers with build number 21C51. You can also download it from Apple’s Developer website if you’re not running the beta yet (full guide here).

With the first macOS 12.1 beta, we saw Apple bring back SharePlay support. However, Universal Control didn’t show up with any of 12.1 betas or with this RC build.

Apple previously said Universal Control would be coming “later this fall” but that deadline may end up being pushed back.

Along with SharePlay, the Apple Music Voice Plan, and a variety of other changes and improvements, macOS 12.1 RC fixes MagSafe charging on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, trackpad tap/click issues, YouTube HDR causing kernel panics, and more.

Here are the full release notes from Apple on the macOS 12.1 RC:

macOS Monterey 12.1 adds SharePlay, an entirely new way to have shared experiences with family and friends in FaceTime. This update also includes the Apple Music Voice Plan, new safety features for children and parents in Messages, redesigned Memories in Photos, and other features and bug fixes for your Mac.

SharePlay

SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps

Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when you or your friends speak

Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out

Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes

Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music

Photos

Memories has been redesigned with a new interactive interface, new animation and transition styles, and multiple image collages

New Memory types include additional international holidays, child-focused memories, trends over time, and improved pet memories

Messages

Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity

Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity

Siri and Search

Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations

Apple ID

Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death

TV App

Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place

This release also includes the following enhancements for your Mac:

Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses

Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts

Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags

This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac:

Desktop and Screen Saver may appear blank after selecting photos from the Photos library

Trackpad could become unresponsive to taps or clicks

External displays may not charge some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers when connected using Thunderbolt or USB-C

HDR video playback on YouTube.com could cause 2021 MacBook Pro computers to panic

Menu bar extras may be obscured by the camera housing on 2021 MacBook Pro computers

MagSafe may stop charging on 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro computers when lid is closed and system is shut down

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: