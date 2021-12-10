Apple finally makes a firmware updater for AirPods, but you can’t use it

Although Apple’s AirPods earphones often receive firmware updates, there’s no easy or intuitive way to update them. Now it seems that Apple has realized this, as the company has developed a tool to manually update AirPods’ firmware – but it’s not available to everyone.

As reported by the leaker known as “Fudge” on Twitter, the company has created a new tool called “AirPods Firmware Updater” that, as the name suggests, manually forces a firmware update on AirPods devices – which includes the regular AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

However, this tool is not available to all users. Fudge says that Apple developed AirPods Firmware Updater exclusively for Apple Technicians working in Apple Stores or authorized repair centers. That way, if something goes wrong with a pair of AirPods, technicians can restore and update the firmware to try to fix the problem without having to replace the product.

There are no details on how this tool works or how exactly it connects with AirPods since, except for AirPods Max, AirPods don’t have a diagnostic port. However, it does show that Apple can improve the AirPods firmware update process, and hopefully the company will improve it for everyone in the future.

Apple is launching an AirPods Firmware Updater tool! After all these years of waiting its coming! There's a catch though. It's only available to Apple Technicians. It's also only intended for people who use AirPods with non-Apple stuff, or AirPods that got mismatched firmware. — Stella – Fudge (@StellaFudge) December 10, 2021

Right now, AirPods users can’t do much when a firmware update is available except for plugging the AirPods into the charger and waiting until the update is installed. There are no indications that an update is available or that the AirPods are currently downloading the new firmware.

9to5Mac’s Parker Ortolani recently came up with a concept for a new app to manage AirPods’ settings, which would also include an easier way to download and install firmware updates – and you can check it out right here.

