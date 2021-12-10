Facebook launches new tools for creators with live chat support, help when locked out of accounts, more

Facebook has announced a lot of new features during this past week. Now, the company is unveiling the latest patch of updates on its efforts to build a better platform for creators and communities.

For Facebook Live, for example, the company is adding additional moderation tools including keyword blocking tools, suspending/banning controls, and stronger comment controls. Not only that, Facebook is about to kick off a test for Live community moderation so creators can designate a specific viewer to moderate comments on their behalf.

Another feature users have been asking for, especially small creators that don’t have a contact within Meta, is the ability to talk to someone within the company to help with questions about the Facebook or Instagram apps.

Creators can access a dedicated creator support site when logged in through Facebook. There, they can chat live with a support agent for help on various issues ranging from status of a pay-out to questions about a new feature like Reels.

Facebook says this is just a small test for now, and as it expands, creators will receive an invitation on Facebook or Instagram to join the test and explore the new support experience.

Not only that by English-speaking users globally, including creators, who’ve been locked out of their accounts will be able to start a live chat with Facebook. As of now, this will start as a test and will focus on those who cannot access their accounts due to unusual activity or whose accounts have been suspended.

Alongside that, Facebook also announced on Thursday some new tools for its Live feature, including polls, 4-person co-broadcasting via Live With and Live in Stories. Another long-awaited feature was the ability to add third-party links to live broadcasts, which is also finally rolling out.

With Featured Links, creators can share multiple links to things they care about, from beauty blogs, donation opportunities to causes they care about, and more.

Not only that but Facebook is adding new commenting features, helping creators find and engage with the most relevant conversations, plus a new post format called Spotlight Conversations, giving creators more ways to connect with peers and their broader communities.

