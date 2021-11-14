Instagram to add Live moderators, still working on Stories like button

Instagram has been working on a lot of new features over the past few months. Now, reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has posted a few updates about some of the features the platform is hoping to bring for iOS users in the future.

One of the features Instagram’s been working on is the ability to add moderators to live videos, as we covered here. With this, the moderator will be able to turn off comments, requests to go live, questions, and more.

Now, Paluzzi has given us an update about the development of this feature, as he posted that Instagram will allow users to add only one moderator to a live video. Previously, it was unclear how many people could moderate a live stream. Twitter, for example, lets you set two co-hosts on Spaces but Instagram, for now, is only working for one person to help you.

As of now, it’s not possible to add moderators to lives and since this has become one of the most important features for Instagram and content creators, the company is pushing hard to make it as attractive as possible.

Another update regards the ability to like Stories. Here, at 9to5Mac, we already covered that Instagram started to test this feature in August. Over these last few months, the company added an introductory screen about this function, which also says it’s a test and not something that will happen for sure. Paluzzi gave us more details saying that the likes will appear on Stories in the same place as the Stories viewers. And now, he posted how the like button will look like in the viewer list.

Unfortunately, it isn’t clear when or whether Instagram will add these features in the future. Although it’s likely that the company won’t take much more time. Live moderators can be really helpful for influencers and artists while the like button on Stories can be another great metric for content creators.

Are you excited about these functions Instagram’s been working on? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

#Instagram is working on the ability to add moderators to the live video 👀 pic.twitter.com/Aqp0bVttwR — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 12, 2021

