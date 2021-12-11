OnMail launches new calendar to simplify managing events from your email app

OnMail, from the team behind Edison, has released a new update to its mobile apps to include a built-in calendar in your email app.

Although Apple has separated out its calendar and email apps, many email vendors are looking to combine the services in order to give users a one-stop shop for everything email and calendar-related. OnMail now lets you sync your calendar from your Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook accounts with the OnMail mobile app, so you can view everything in a day, week, or month.

You can quickly respond to calendar invites, invite guests to new events, and use a smart date functionality to offer proactive suggestions for open calendar slots.

Scheduling is one of the biggest pain points for all email users today, and OnMail aims to help alleviate that stress,” said Mikael Berner, Co-Founder and CEO at OnMail. “We’ve applied our OnMail design philosophy of clean and simple usability to create a calendar that integrates naturally alongside your inbox. As the need for events and meetings crop up throughout your day, OnMail helps you manage your time seamlessly.

The new calendar feature is also useable with OnMail’s dedicated email service. OnMail is available with a free option and both personal ($4.99 per month) and professional ($9.99 per month) accounts.

