Report: Apple to launch 27-inch iMac Pro with miniLED display in spring 2022

Rumors about the new 27-inch iMac Pro keep getting traction as a new report by Display Supply Chain Consultants gives a few tidbits about an upcoming Mac set to replace the current 27-inch Intel model.

According to this report, Apple is expected to launch a 27-inch iMac Pro with miniLED display and ProMotion technology during the spring of 2022 – the same period the company is expected to finally release the Universal Control feature.

DSCC isn’t the first company to guess the size or the technology available on this rumored iMac Pro display, although it’s almost a confirmation, as its analysts usually have inside information about screen manufacturers.

If this iMac Pro features a miniLED display, it will be the third Apple product to use this technology, following the M1 iPad Pro and the new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro.

Last week, in his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said that Apple is in the works for 2022 to launch a “revamped, high-end iMac with Apple Silicon.” Previously, Gurman reported that the company had to postpone this iMac as it needed to focus on the release of the 24-inch M1 iMac.

As of now, leaker Dylandkt was the one that gave lots of information about this upcoming iMac Pro. Dylan believes this new Mac will have a base model configuration of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, just like the new MacBook Pro. Also, users will have the option to choose between the M1 Pro and the M1 Max chips.

The leaker also said that there “may be an added configuration but at this time I can’t say for certain.” This iMac Pro is also rumored to feature an HDMI port, SD card slot, and USB-C ports. Just like the 24-inch iMac, this one is expected to feature Ethernet on the charging brick standard. Dylan also said that Face ID was tested for this Mac, although it’s not confirmed.

DSCC‘s report also gives us an important tidbit about Apple’s upcoming AR headset:

Lots of rumors about this, but volume estimates look low for next year, so price must be high.

Not only that, but the story also talks about Apple foldable devices and OLED iPad and MacBook, which are “not expected until 2023 at the earliest, 2024 more likely.”

