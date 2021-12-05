Gurman: Apple planning redesigned iPad Pro, high-end iMac, new Mac Pro, more for 2022

Apple had a busy year in 2021, announcing the iPhone 13 lineup, new Apple Silicon-powered Macs, and more. Looking ahead to 2022, there’s still a lot to expect from the company. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman breaks down everything he expects Apple to unveil in the new year.

In today’s newsletter, Gurman corroborates much of what has previously been reported about what to expect from Apple in 2022. Notably, he still says that Apple is planning a new iPad Pro design with support for wireless charging, as well as updates to the lower-end iPad Air and entry-level iPad.

Gurman also says that Apple has a redesigned MacBook Air in the works for 2022, alongside a “revamped, high-end iMac with Apple Silicon.” There’s also a new entry-level MacBook Pro, a new Mac Pro, and a new Mac mini in the works for next year.

For the Apple Watch, Gurman expects three new models, including an updated Apple Watch SE, an updated standard model, and a “ruggedized version aimed at extreme sports athletes.”

“2021 was a modest year for Apple product updates, but I’d expect a wider-range of new products in 2022. Let’s go down the list of what I expect to come next year,” Gurman says. Here’s the full breakdown of everything to expect from Apple in 2022, according to Gurman:

A new iPad Pro design with wireless charging, plus updates to the iPad Air and entry-level iPad.

A revamped, high-end iMac with Apple silicon to sit above the new 24-inch model.

An iPhone SE with 5G.

New AirPods Pro earbuds.

The biggest MacBook Air revamp in the product’s history, adding the M2 chip and a new design.

New versions of the Mac mini, entry-level MacBook Pro and a revamped Mac Pro with Apple silicon.

Of course, the iPhone 14 lineup.

Three fresh Apple Watches, including a new Apple Watch SE, an updated standard model, and a ruggedized version aimed at extreme sports athletes.

And, probably most significantly, the introduction of Apple’s first mixed augmented and virtual reality headset.

If all of this ends up panning out, it’s clear that Apple has quite a bit in the works for 2022. What are you most excited to see? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: