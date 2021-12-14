Apple launches ‘Hey Siri, play…’ suggestions following Apple Music Voice Plan debut

With the release of iOS 15.2, Apple also launched another subscription tier for Apple Music with a new Voice Plan. Since it only lets users ask for songs talking to Siri, the company is now highlighting a new ‘Hey Siri, play…’ suggestion on the Browse page of the music streaming service.

Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier available for $4.99/month. Although users can listen to over 90 million songs available, curated playlists, and radio stations on Apple Music, they can’t download songs, read live lyrics, watch music clips, or enjoy Spatial Audio and Lossless support as they can do on the Individual subscription tier.

Available in Australia, Austria, Canada, China mainland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the UK, and the US, Apple is highlighting in these markets a new ‘Hey Siri, play…’ section that shows how easy it’s to enjoy Apple Music using the company’s personal assistant:

The easiest way to enjoy Apple Music is by using your voice and asking Siri-whether you’re hands-free in the car, working out, cooking a meal, or even if you just don’t quite know what you want to hear. Siri is here to help you find exactly the right music for the moment and works on all of your Siri-enabled devices. If you’re not feeling it, you can ask to “skip this song” or “play something else”, and Siri will learn what you like over time. And when you ask Siri for music, Apple Music personalizes the results to your tastes. Try asking Siri to “play music I like” or “play my personal station ” There are so manv ways Siri can help vou play, discover, and interact with music you love.

Not only that but Apple exec Zane Lowe has a non-song on Apple Music explaining how to use Siri with the service here. in this section, users can also find suggestions for what to ask the company’s personal assistant, for example:

Favorite Artists

Throwbacks

Apple Music Radio

Soundtrack your life

Play the hits

Favorite Genres

Albums

Curated playlists

