Snap launches standalone ‘Story Studio’ video editor for iPhone users

Following a brief announcement earlier this year, Snap (the company behind the popular social network Snapchat) on Tuesday launched a new app called “Story Studio” – which is basically a standalone video editor for iPhone users.

Snap describes the new app as a “a fast and fun way for creators to make advanced, engaging vertical videos to share on Snapchat.” This way, creators will have more advanced tools to edit their videos, since Snapchat’s app does not provide many editing tools.

Use the frame-precise trimming, splitting, and timing tools to get your edits just right. Add layers and captions to tell your story, and then Sounds from Snapchat. Try the latest Lens that everyone is talking about, and add smooth transitions from one video to another.

As noted by The Verge, this is another attempt by Snapchat to retain its users in the face of stiff competition with TikTok and Instagram Reels. Videos created with Story Studio can be uploaded directly to Snapchat Spotlight, which is a dedicated public section for videos up to 60 seconds long, or to the user’s stories.

Back in October, Snapchat announced a new way to let creators monetize their content with “Spotlight Challenges,” which offers cash prizes to encourage users to post original content on the social network. Both TikTok and Instagram also pay creators for posting popular videos.

The new Story Studio app is available for free on the App Store. It’s worth noting that the app is only available to users in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom – and is exclusive to iOS.

