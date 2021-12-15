Wednesday’s best deals: iPhone 13 MagSafe cases from $39, Apple Pencil 2 hits $99, more

We’ve made it halfway through the week and a new collection of the best deals are up for the taking. First up, an iPhone 13 MagSafe case sale has gone live from $39. That’s alongside Apple Pencil 2 at $99 and Satechi’s 20% off holiday sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe cases on sale

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases. Delivering some of the best prices to date, everything starts at $39. Across all four models of Apple’s latest handsets, you’ll find nearly all of the just-released cases on sale including everything from silicone and clear covers to leather styles and more, all equipped with MagSafe support and the official Apple seal of approval.

Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 13 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features as well.

Apple Pencil 2 hits $99 ahead of the holidays

If there’s a new iPad slated to be unwrapped under the tree come Christmas, Amazon is helping to complete the package by offering quite the notable discount on Apple Pencil 2. Right now, you can score the accessory for $99, delivering a match of the 2021 low at $30 off and matching our previous mention from Black Friday.

Whether you’re planning to put it to work with a new iPad mini 6 or one of the flagship iPad Pros, bringing Apple Pencil 2 into the mix helps get the most out of what iPadOS has to offer. Alongside a refreshed design that magnetically snaps onto the side of your iPad for charging and storage, it’ll also upgrade your digital art game alongside note taking and more.

Satechi’s holiday sale takes 20% off MagSafe charging stations

Satechi has been rolling through December with a series of limited-time sales, and now those savings are continuing over to its collection of wireless chargers at 20% off. Our top pick is the new 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $96. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut to date at $24 off. This has only been beaten by the Black Friday offer in November, too.

Sporting a 3-in-1 design, this charging station arrives with MagSafe as a centerpiece, thanks to the 7.5W magnetic mount. That’s then supplemented by an integrated Apple Watch charging dock as well as a 5W Qi pad for refueling AirPods and the like, both of which are built into the streamlined base. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight.

