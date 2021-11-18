Satechi launches 3-in-1 MagSafe compatible charger for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

- Nov. 18th 2021 6:00 am PT

0

Satechi is out with a sleek new multi-device charger for Apple devices today that offers a seamless way to power up iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. The 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger features an adjustable MagSafe compatible mount along with a sharp metal and black design.

Satechi unveiled the new 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger in a press release this morning.

Built to quickly power iPhone® 13 (7.5W), Apple Watch® (2.5W), and AirPods Pro® (5W), the charger with built-in modules keeps devices charged and ready to go whenever you are.

The 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger is the big brother to the 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger (full review) that Satechi launched earlier this year with some notable upgrades.

The 3-in-1 has the additional charger – for Apple Watch, but it also has a slick black design compared to the white finish of its predecessor. It also features steel and aluminum for solid construction.

The removable Apple Watch charger connects via USB-C and Satechi includes a USB-C cable to power the 3-in-1 Magnetic Charger in the box. However, you’ll need to supply your own 20W power adapter.

The 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger is up for sale now with a retail price of $119.99. But for the launch through November 29, it’s going for $30 off direct from Satechi (with code CHARGING25) and $20 off from Amazon with an instant coupon.

Satechi is also offering 25% off its 20W power adapter. Check out a closer look at the 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger in the video below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
MagSafe

MagSafe
Satechi

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12