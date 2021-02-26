Satechi unveiled its first MagSafe compatible multi-device charger for iPhone 12 and AirPods back in January and now it’s available. The Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand features a floating magnetic mount for your iPhone 12 with a dedicated spot for wirelessly charging AirPods below. Coming in at one of the most affordable prices for a MagSafe compatible dual-charger at $60 from a reputable brand, we had to test out this new Satechi release.

Specs

MagSafe compatible wireless charging for iPhone 12 Compatible with MagSafe cases iPhone 12 charging up to 7.5W

AirPods/AirPods Pro wireless charging at 5W

Powered via USB-C (3-foot USB-C to USB-C cable included) Power adapter not included (18W or higher recommended)



Build and materials

The Satechi 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand has a quality build that features aluminum, steel, and plastic for a sharp and durable aesthetic.

The base is wrapped in a matte aluminum with the iPhone 12 floating magnetic charger supported by a clean steel cylinder. The MagSafe compatible charger is attached via a ball-joint to offer nice viewing angle adjustability.





The rest of the charger is made up of a glossy white plastic finish that complements AirPods/AirPods Pro charging cases. The wireless charging pad on the base is made to fit AirPods Pro as well as the standard AirPods’ charging case.

The entire underside of the base of the 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is composed of a rubber grip so you don’t have to worry about it sliding around.





In Use

The floating stand design makes this great to use on desktops, nightstands, kitchen counters, etc. for charging while remaining easy to use.

I’ve been using it the most on my desk and in the kitchen and the adjustable ball-joint is convenient to quickly get your iPhone 12 to the perfect angle. You’ve almost got 45-degrees of flexibility.





Another aspect I really like about the Satechi 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is the heavy base. This gives it a really solid, quality feel and coupled with the rubber base means it stays where you put it.

If you haven’t used a MagSafe compatible floating charger yet, it’s really a nice experience. You of course have the convenience of being able to quickly attach your iPhone 12 by placing it close to the charger. And another useful feature of MagSafe mounts is you can shift your iPhone to landscape really easily.

I found it to work just as well with Apple’s Leather MagSafe case as without. But if you’re using it without a case, keep in mind it spins on the charger a little easier. That could be a pro if you like to switch between portrait and landscape frequently or a con if you prefer a little more resistance.

Tradeoffs

Alright, so with a reasonable $60 price point for this MagSafe compatible charger what are you missing out on compared to $150 options like the Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro?

First, you’re not getting official MagSafe support here. Really all that means is you’re getting 7.5W charging instead of a 15W max that’s available with officially MagSafe chargers.

Second, while the USB-C cable is included, the power adapter is not. If you already have a spare USB-C brick laying around, no big deal, but that could make this closer to an $70-$80 charger all-in if you don’t.

Finally, compared to the $100+ options on the market that offer charging for three devices, you’re getting wireless charging for iPhone 12 and AirPods/AirPods Pro here.

Satechi MagSafe compatible stand charger wrap-up

All in all, I think the Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is a great choice for those who want a well-designed floating MagSafe compatible charger for iPhone 12 at a fair price. It will probably be most compelling if you have an extra USB-C charger you can use it with and you’re not worried about the standard 7.5W Qi charging speed. But even if you need to spend an extra $13 on a USB-C charger, I think it’s still a good value.

The Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is available for $60 from Satechi’s Amazon storefront and direct from its website.

