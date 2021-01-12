Satechi is out with one of its first MagSafe compatible multi-device chargers for iPhone 12 and AirPods at CES this week. The Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand features a floating upright wireless charger for your iPhone 12 with a dedicated spot for wirelessly charging AirPods neatly below. And it happens to be one of the most affordable MagSafe friendly options released so far, however there are a couple of caveats.

Satechi’s 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand features a solid build that uses both aluminum and steel for a durable and sleek aesthetic. As the name states, it uses a handy floating stand-style design to make it ideal for everything from desktops to nightstands for charging while remaining easy to use and view.

We’ve seen Belkin launch its floating 3-device MagSafe charger which is a great option. But it also comes with a $150 price tag. If you’re looking for a simpler and less expensive option. The Satechi 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand offers the same core feature of a floating iPhone 12 MagSafe compatible charger at $59. That’s also decently more affordable than Belkin’s just announced 2-in-1 MagSafe charger priced at $99.

Solid features with two caveats

The magnetic iPhone 12 mount features a ball mount so you can adjust the tilt of your iPhone. While it is MagSafe compatible, the first caveat is it’s not officially MagSafe supported so you’re getting 7.5W charging instead of 15W (you still get the magnetic connection of course).

The second caveat to keep in mind, the USB-C charger/cable doesn’t come with this Satechi Wireless Charging Stand – no doubt one of the reasons it can keep the price more affordable. But if you already have one and are looking for clean and simple MagSafe compatible wireless charger for iPhone 12 and AirPods, this looks like a sharp option at a good price.

We’ll be back soon with a full review of the 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, so stay tuned.

2-in1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand pre-orders

Pre-orders are open now and Satechi is doing a 20% off deal for the launch bringing the price down to about $48. Use the coupon code “MAGNETIC” when checking out through February 15. The first orders are slated to ship out in mid-February.







