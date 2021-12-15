Apple partners with James Bond for new documentary: ‘The Sound of 007’ coming in 2022

Apple has announced a new documentary called “The Sound of 007” focused on the “remarkable history of six decades of James Bond music.” The documentary is slated to be released in October 2022 to mark 60 years of James Bond. “The Sound of 007” will be exclusive to Apple TV+ and comes on the heels of their success in the documentary category.

The documentary is being produced by MGM, Eon Productions, and Ventureland according to Deadline. Apple’s new film will include music from the entire franchise, dating all the way back to the first movie “Dr. No” from 1962. 007.com describes the documentary in the quote below.

‘The Sound of 007’ will go behind the lens into the greatest movie franchise in history from the genesis of Dr. No and the iconic 007 theme song all the way to No Time to Die, mixing heartfelt interviews with incredible James Bond archive material. 007.com

