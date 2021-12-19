Former Apple exec Jony Ive goes in-depth on design process and more

Last month, Apple’s former design chief Jony Ive gave us a rare peek of its design process when he shared images of a work in progress on a seal for the Terra Carta environment award. Now, Wallpaper publication posted an interview where Jony Ive and Prince Charles discuss the importance of the Terra Carta award for the environment.

As we reported earlier, the seal, which exists in both digital and paper forms, was created for a new environmental award from Terra Carta, hosts of an action forum at the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland, COP26.

The seal was created for the Sustainable Markets Initiative, reports Wallpaper.com.

Forty-four private sector companies (including L’Oréal, Siemens Energy and AstraZeneca) have been awarded the inaugural, annual Terra Carta Seal for their commitment to an accelerated action to limit global warming to 1.5°C by 2050. (…)

Then, this month, Wallpaper shared a panel with its editor-in-chief, Prince Charles, and Jony Ive about the importance of the Terra Carta seal from last month. His Royal Highness said:

‘What really has driven [the Terra Carta] is the fact that finally, after some 40 years of trying to raise awareness about all these issues, and trying to bring a whole series of people together, particularly from the business sector to get them to understand more and more about the need for sustainability, one of the things we could never really do was get the financial services sector to take it seriously,’ said Prince Charles.

Credit: Wallpaper

In, which, Jony Ive replied:

‘When His Royal Highness was describing the Terra Carta, I was hugely struck by the fact that in spite of the profound nature of the challenges that it was trying to address, the Terra Carta wasn’t characterised by fear or terror, there was a rather beautiful optimism’

You can also take a look at Wallpaper’s video with Jony Ive and Prince Charles here.

What do you think about this initiative? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: