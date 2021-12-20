Monday’s best deals: Apple Watch from $140, HomePod mini $80, M1 MacBook Air $199 off, more

Starting off the week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by an Apple Watch and iPhone sale at Woot. That’s alongside HomePod mini dropping to $80 and Apple’s M1 MacBook Air at $199 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot launches Apple Watch and iPhone sale from $140

To start off the week, Woot is now launching a one-day refurbished Apple sale, discounting a selection of iPhones and Apple Watch models starting at $140. Everything is slated to arrive by Christmas, too. Leading the way is the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS at $350 in a variety of styles. Down from $429, you’re looking at $79 in savings alongside the best price we’ve seen since Apple released the Series 7 successor earlier this fall. There are also 40mm styles from $300, as well.

Going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to pay more cash for Series 7, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings.

HomePod mini drops to $80 in new colors

Best Buy is offering Apple HomePod mini for $80. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer is matching our previous mention on all of the colors, but marks a new all-time low on the just-released Blue colorway. HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white, black, or blue colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Save $199 on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air

Amazon is currently offering the latest Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 512GB for $1,050 in all three styles with the price dropping automatically at checkout. Normally selling for $1,249, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings while beating our previous Black Friday mention by $50 to mark the second-best price to date. Those looking to get in the M1 game at a lower price point can score the 256GB model for $899, a $100 savings from the usual $999 price tag.

Whether you missed out on the Black Friday discount or are now just looking to put one of Apple’s latest under the tree, today’s deal is about as notable as they come. Centered around the M1 chip, the latest MacBook Air packs a 13-inch Retina display alongside all-day battery life. Its pair of Thunderbolt ports are supplemented by up to 512GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6, as well and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

