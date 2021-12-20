iOS 15.3 beta 1 now rolling out to developers [Update: Public beta]

Just a few days after the release of iOS 15.2 to the public, Apple is once again restarting the beta testing process. The company is now rolling out the first betas of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 to developers and public beta testers, but we don’t expect any major changes with iOS 15.3.

Today’s new release of iOS 15.3 beta 1 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.3 beta 1 is 19D5026g.

The obvious hope was that the new round of betas from Apple today includes support for Universal Control. This feature, originally announced at WWDC in June, was slated to be released sometime this fall, but was ultimately delayed until 2022. It is not believed to be included in iOS 15.3 or iPadOS 15.3.

Apple’s release notes for iOS 15.3: “There are no new release notes for this beta software update.”

Apple is also rolling out tvSO 15.3 beta 1 to developers as well as a new HomePod beta to AppleSeed beta testers. There’s also the first developer beta of watchOS 8.4.

