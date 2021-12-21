Slopes for iPhone and Apple Watch gets major update with privacy-minded location sharing, more

The fantastic Slopes app to track your skiing and boarding on iPhone and Apple Watch has gotten a big update today. Four major new features are included with privacy-focused, live location sharing headlining the release.

Slopes has officially launched live location sharing to connect with friends at the same mountain as you. Notably, the feature has been implemented with privacy in mind, it’s opt-in and – “only people you’ve friended in Slopes that are skiing at the same resort on the same day can see where you are (works in the backcountry too, within a 2 mile radius).”

There’s also the option to “send a private link to a live web-based view of your location to anyone who isn’t skiing with you that day.” The new location sharing feature is free for all users.

Upgraded mountain maps also arrive with the update.

This means Slopes will now overlay trail info on the winter maps that Slopes Premium users get. Run names, difficulty, and more are now all shown on these maps.

Slopes is launching with ~20 resorts supported, and we’re continuing to add new ones every week (in order of popularity within Slopes). You can see if a resort supports the new digital maps on the resort details screen.

The update also brings an all-new recording experience on iPhone, Apple Watch + iPhone work more seamlessly together to track sessions, and Simplified Chinese is now supported.

Slopes is a free download with in-app purchases available to unlock all of the app’s features.

Full release notes:

Slopes: The Next Generation. Four major new features: Never lose your friends on the mountain again! Slopes supports location sharing. – Privacy-focused: only people you’ve friended in Slopes that are skiing at the same resort on the same day can see where you are (works in the backcountry too, within a 2 mile radius). So friends can’t spy on you unless they are physically there at the same resort. – Opt-in: your location is does not touch the Slopes servers unless you enable this feature. – You can also send a private link to a live web-based view of your location to anyone who isn’t skiing with you that day. Great for loved ones staying in the condo whose quads demand a rest day. – Hope it goes without saying, but this does rely on the internet to work so poor reception can lead to outdated location data for you and your friends. – Location sharing is free for all users with a Slopes account. – As a result, the Watch app now supports signing in to your Slopes account. Swipe to the left before you record to sign in so you can use location sharing on your Watch. Upgraded digital winter maps. – We’ve been working hard over the summer on big project: Slopes is mapping ski resorts. – This means Slopes will now overlay trail info on the winter maps that Slopes Premium users get. Run names, difficulty, and more are now all shown on these maps. – Slopes is launching with ~20 resorts supported, and we’re continuing to add new ones every week (in order of popularity within Slopes). You can see if a resort supports the new digital maps on the resort details screen. (RIP our inbox asking “when will you support resort X?” (sorry, we won’t have a good answer :P)) Totally redesigned recording experience on iPhone. – The new maps + location sharing come together for a new recording screen focused on maps. – Quick access to the resort’s official trail maps, and ski patrol number, are now right there on the recording screen. – If you have Slopes Premium, the recording screen will use those new upgraded digital maps. See where you are, all the trails, and what trail your friends are on. – Premium users will also see the route of your GPS track for the day on the new maps; great for trying to check off every run in a day. – Free users still see friend locations and everything, don’t worry! It’ll just use Apple Maps instead of the premium winter maps. Watch + iPhone: better together. – Do you record with your Watch, but wish you could see your stats on your phone on the lift? I do! Well, Slopes will now sync Watch recording data back to your phone throughout the day. – This means you get all the benefits of the new iPhone recording screen regardless of which device you record with. Using your Watch you’ll still have easy access on your iPhone to trail maps, friend locations, and more. New language supported: Simplified Chinese. Thanks @konata and @ztong for all translations you provided! Quick note on trusting Slopes with live location sharing. Your location gets deleted from the servers shortly after you finish recording. Personally I don’t want your live location data and I don’t intend to ever look at it (or sell it). That’s creepy. With one exception: Slopes does get the occasional call from ski patrol / local authorities requesting help looking for a missing skier. When I might be able to save your life, I will check your last known location to pass it along to them. That’s it for this holiday update! Enjoy the start to your season.

