AWS confirms downtime on East Coast as Amazon, Hulu, Slack, and more see interruptions [Update: Mostly fixed]

This morning AWS has confirmed an outage on the East Coast with a variety of services having issues including Amazon, Hulu, Slack, Epic Games, Rocket League, and more.

Update 5:39 am PT: Amazon says it has restored power to the affected data center and are seeing recovery:

We have now restored power to all instances and network devices within the affected data center and are seeing recovery for the majority of EC2 instances and EBS volumes within the affected Availability Zone. Network connectivity within the affected Availability Zone has also returned to normal levels.

On its AWS Health Dashboard, Amazon notes that one of its Elastic Cloud Compute systems is down, specifically in Northern Virginia. The problems started at 4:35 am ET:

We are investigating increased EC2 launch failures and networking connectivity issues for some instances in a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region. Other Availability Zones within the US-EAST-1 Region are not affected by this issue.

As of 7:05 am PT, Amazon said it discovered the problem is because of a power outage at a data center.

This is affecting availability and connectivity to EC2 instances that are part of the affected data center within the affected Availability Zone. We are also experiencing elevated RunInstance API error rates for launches within the affected Availability Zone.

At 5:18 am PT, Amazon said it is making progress restoring power to the data center. However, it recommends “failing away from the Availability Zone if you are able to do so to mitigate this issue.”

It’s hard to know exactly which services are having issues directly due to the AWS downtime but Amazon, Hulu, Slack, Grindr, Epic Games Store, Samsung Smarthings, Rocket League, and more are all seeing interruptions this morning (via Down Detector).

We’ll update this post as we learn more about the situation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: