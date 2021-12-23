How to check if you can view TweetDeck’s new preview

Earlier this week, we saw Twitter’s new preview of TweetDeck roll out to more users. Many have asked how they can view the latest version, and sadly the answer might not please everyone, like the changes.

Twitter has been rolling out the preview of the new TweetDeck for a few months now. The users are randomly selected from the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Luckily our sister site Space Explored‘s Twitter account was chosen to partake in the previews. That’s how I got access to the preview on my personal Twitter account.

What devices can I use the preview on?

TweetDeck’s preview is only available through the browser and only with devices whose screen is at least 500 x 500 pixels. Unfortunately, this means most phones will not make the cut, and after testing, the TweetDeck Mac app does not support the preview either.

I wasn’t selected, now what?

TweetDeck is my daily driver for interacting and following topics on Twitter, so when I saw Space Explored had the preview, I wanted to use it on my account to see how I liked it. Luckily the preview follows all of your accounts that you are logged into once it’s active. So now that account swapping is a thing in TweetDeck, all I had to do was switch to my account and import my previous columns.

So if you did not get selected on your main account and have other accounts, make sure to cycle through and check. One of those other accounts could have gotten its number pulled to join the preview, but you won’t see the option until you login into TweetDeck with that account.

How to leave TweetDeck preview

If you end up not liking the changes or need to use TweetDecks teams (which isn’t currently supported), leaving the preview is easy. You should see a “Leave TweetDeck Preview” button in the bottom left corner. There you can choose to switch back or opt-out of the preview entirely. Then you will be taken back to the current version of TweetDeck, where you can also switch back if you didn’t opt-out.

Twitter is not taking requests to join the preview and only chooses users at random. So if you weren’t selected, there is still a chance you will gain access to the new preview in the future when Twitter opens it up to more users before time runs out.

