Apple required to allow alternative payment methods for dating apps in the Netherlands

Apple has been under pressure to let developers redirect users to third-party payment systems instead of their own, but so far the company has been appealing this decision. Now the Dutch regulator is requiring Apple to allow dating apps to use alternative payment methods in the Netherlands.

As noted by iCulture, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) on Friday ordered Apple to change its “unreasonable conditions in its App Store” regarding the store’s payment system. However, the demand seems to be focused on dating apps like Tinder for some reason.

If Apple does not allow dating apps to use other payment methods besides the App Store’s in-app purchases system, the company will have to pay a fine of 5 million euros a week to the Dutch regulator.

Dating-app providers are currently not able to choose freely a payment system for purchases made in their dating apps by consumers. [suspended] If Apple does not adjust the unreasonable conditions within two months, it will have to pay a periodic penalty of 5 million euros per week up to a maximum of 50 million euros.

ACM believes that Apple has a dominant market position when it comes to iOS apps since the only way to offer apps to iPhone users is through the App Store. As such, developers are forced to accept Apple’s terms and conditions – which includes paying a commission for every sale made within apps.

Earlier this year, Judge Yvonne Rogers in the Epic Games case ruled that Apple could no longer forbid developers from redirecting users to third-party payment systems, but the company is now appealing that ruling.

It’s unclear whether Apple will appeal the AMC requirement as well, or even if the ACM plans to expand this request to other categories of apps.

