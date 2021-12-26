Apple offers 5% cashback for new Apple Card signups on select products

Apple is offering a special holiday cashback deal for new Apple Card owners signing up between December 26 and January 31. Purchases eligible for the 5% cashback offer include outright hardware purchases of iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

The typical rate for Apple hardware and software transactions with Apple Card is 3%, so 5% is a decent introductory offer. However, the bonus is only available to new Apple Card accounts and not offered to existing customers.

It also cannot be applied to Apple services purchases, AppleCare or Apple Card Monthly Installment plans.

Unfortunately, the current deal does not match what Apple offered in 2019, which was 6% cash back on Apple hardware purchases, available to all Apple Card users. Still, if you haven’t signed up for an Apple Card before, now might be a time to start.

