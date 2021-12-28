Nearly all of Apple’s iPhone 13 cases on sale from $37 in today’s best deals, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 cases going on sale from $37. That’s alongside Apple Watch Series 7 at $50 off and Roku’s AirPlay 2-equipped Express 4K+ for $24. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nearly all of Apple’s iPhone 13 cases on sale from $37

Amazon is now discounting nearly the entire collection of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases starting at $37. Delivering the best prices to date across the entire lineup, today’s discounts provide 24% in savings on covers for all four models of Apple’s latest handsets. Having just been released earlier this fall, you’re looking at everything from silicone and clear cases to higher-end leather offerings in a varierty of styles, all of which come equipped with MagSafe support. Not to mention, the use of premium materials to deliver the expected Apple seal of approval that make these so popular with our audience.

Headlining the iPhone 13 case sale, Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your handset in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well.

Tackle new year fitness goals with $50 off Apple Watch Series 7

In case you missed the post-Black Friday discount, Amazon is giving you another chance to save on the latest Apple Watch Series 7. Right now, you can bring home the 45mm GPS model in several styles for $379. That’s down from the usual $429 price tag, a match of the Amazon all-time low set once before, and a notable chance to upgrade your fitness regimen ahead of the new year. You can also save on additional models from $349, saving you the same $50.

Headlined by the noticeably larger screen that makes a debut this time around, Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with other notable features. Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking stats, there’s heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings, and more. Its added IP6X dust-resistant design lets it tag along on even more intense workouts, and the new fast charging mode supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just eight minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

Save on Dreametech robotic vacuums

Dreametech is now rolling out a series of promotions across its popular stable of smart robotic vacuums, with the Bot Z10 Pro leading the way at $479.99 shipped. Typically fetching $600, you’re looking at 20% in savings and one of the all-around best discounts yet. Featuring both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, this model has 4000Pa suction power as well as a 150-minute runtime. Though the best feature has to be its companion dirt disposal unit which holds 65 days worth of dust and debris before it’s time to empty.

On the more affordable side of things, we’re also tracking the Dreametech Bot L10 Pro at $391.99, as well as the Bot D9 for $247.99. These aren’t as high-end as the Z10 Pro, but still deliver autonomous cleaning functionality.

Roku’s AirPlay 2-equipped Express 4K+ now $24

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Roku Express 4K+ 2021 for $24. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 38% off and $5 below our previous Black Friday mention.

Delivering an impressive roster of stats in an affordable package, Roku’s new Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other favorites, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

